There may not be a Saturday full of superheroes in the park this September, but there will still be plenty of opportunity for families throughout Limestone County to raise awareness of childhood cancer and support Eli's Block Party Childhood Cancer Foundation.
Eli's Block Party has announced two fundraisers for September, each an idea that foundation director Kristie Williams said was years in the making. The first is a golden pinwheel garden at Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens.
Families or individuals can sponsor a golden pinwheel for $1 each and even submit a name to be written on the pinwheel. The pinwheels are in gold to represent childhood cancer, and Eli's Block Party plans to place 2,000 of them in the park to represent the 2,000 children who die each year from the disease.
"Even if we don't sell 2,000 pinwheels, we're going to put 2,000 out at the park," Williams said, noting it's not the first year they've displayed the garden but the first year it's been displayed on such a large scale.
It's also the first time the pinwheel garden has remained in the park overnight. The garden will be on display from Sept. 6–12, weather-permitting. Williams said there will also be a plaque explaining the pinwheel garden's purpose to passersby.
Visit https://bit.ly/EBPpinwheelgarden to sponsor a pinwheel.
Virtual race
Those looking to be a little more active in their support can also register for The Superhero 43 Ribbon Races, three 43-mile virtual races taking place in September. Participants can sign up to run or walk 43 miles throughout the month of September, in two or three days over Labor Day weekend (Sept. 4–7) or in one day of the weekend.
"We shaped it around the 43 because an average of 43 kids are newly diagnosed (with childhood cancer) each day," Williams said.
Cost to register is $43 plus $3 signup fee. All participants will receive a shirt and special "Captain Hope" medal, featuring the Eli's Block Party mascot, Captain Hope. A donation will also be made to Eli's Block Party Childhood Cancer Foundation in the participant's name, and participants can set up a page to raise additional funds during their race.
Visit https://bit.ly/Superhero43 to register. The deadline to register is 11:59 p.m. Thursday for the Labor Day Weekend races and Sept. 15 for the monthlong "Challenge Race."
Other ways to support
Eli's Block Party events are organized to raise awareness of childhood cancer and funds for childhood cancer research. Because the Foundation is run entirely by volunteers and isn't housed in a physical building, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit is able to donate even more of its proceeds to local researchers and families of children with cancer.
This year, the Foundation will be once again supporting Dr. Greg Friedman of Children's of Alabama, whose work includes the first pediatric trial of the herpes virus in children with recurrent or progressive brain cancer.
"I was so impressed with what he was doing," Williams said. "... It's doing some good work, and that's why we went back to him this year. He just seems so genuine in what he's wanting to do."
Eli Williams, the child for whom the Foundation is named, participated in research trials during his own battle against childhood cancer. Eli died in 2017, but Williams and others have continued the fight to find a cure in honor of him and other children who have been diagnosed with cancer.
"He was a pioneer," Kristie Williams said. "His participation in research as one of the early kids in several trials, it's really contrasting to him being so simple and just a tiny little kid that was shy and didn't really want to look you in the eye."
But Eli served to inspire several in the Athens-Limestone area, and car shows, Superhero Day and other events continue the work in his name. Williams said in addition to supporting research, the Foundation also aims to help local families.
"We've actually had several kids in our area that have died from cancer, and it seems like when it rains, it pours," she said. "So we started raising a fund, so when we did have a kid pass away, we could help with bills or funeral costs. Sadly, we've lost so many kids that it hasn't had a chance to even build up."
Donors can support the fund by visiting https://elisblockparty.org/d to donate. Williams encouraged people to also consider hosting fundraisers through Facebook for the organization. She said even if Facebook keeps a portion of what's raised, the rest is financial support that Eli's Block Party and the people it helps might not otherwise get.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.