Citing positive cases within the community and school, Elkmont High School on Sunday became the first school in the Limestone County school district to shut down due to the coronavirus.
Elkmont High Principal Elizabeth Cantrell announced the decision in a letter to parents, staff and community members that was posted to the school's social media. In the letter, Cantrell said the decision does not include Elkmont Elementary students.
She said students in the high school, which includes grades 6–12, will receive virtual instruction through Google Classroom from Aug. 17–21. Devices will be available for pickup in front of the school from 4:30–5:30 p.m. today for seniors and 5:30–6:30 p.m. for juniors.
Cantrell said additional plans for other grades will be announced "as soon as possible."
"The decision to close Elkmont High School was not made lightly," Cantrell said. "It is our greatest priority to provide a safe learning environment for our students, staff and community."
She added school staff plan to take extra care to clean and sanitize this week, then reevaluate the situation.
