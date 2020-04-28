Cattlemen in Limestone County took the day off Friday from raising cattle to give back to others doing their part during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We just wanted to do something to support our health care workers,” Limestone County Cattlemen’s Association President Nick Lovell said. “We got together and decided what better way for a cattleman to say ‘thank you’ than with a ribeye steak sandwich?”
In partnership with the Alabama Cattlemen’s Foundation, Limestone County Farmer’s Federation, Limestone Farmers Co-Op and TriGreen Equipment, steak sandwiches were delivered to nurses and administration of Athens-Limestone Hospital.
County Cattlemen’s chapters across Alabama are joining the effort to provide beef meals to health care workers, truck drivers and first responders. Cattlemen in Madison, Colbert, Montgomery, Houston, Butler, Shelby, Franklin and Jefferson counties are also among the ones doing what they can to serve those who are serving the communities they love.
“It’s just the best way we know to give back,” Alabama Cattlemen’s Association Larry Reeves of Elba said. “I’m proud to be part of a community of essential workers in agriculture giving back to the heroes of the healthcare community. I know I’m joined by all Alabama cattlemen when I say I tip my hat to them and their work.”
Kayla Greer
