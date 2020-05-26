The Athens-Limestone County Family Resource Center is working to help local residents affected by COVID-19. Executive Director Tina Cook said multiple donations have been made to the center in order to help out these residents.
“The community has come together and really supported those affected by COVID-19,” Cook said.
The Family Resource Center got a $10,000 check from Indorama Ventures and received anonymous money in the amount of $3,000 to “help the center with anything we need,” she said.
That includes antibacterial wipes, sanitizers and foggers to use when disinfecting the center.
“The price has gone up on a lot of that stuff,” Cook said.
Cook said the Athena League donated $500 for clients affected by the new coronavirus, and another donor gave half their stimulus check, or $600, to the cause.
“About $1,000 has come in through our social media on Giving Tuesday from the community as well,” Cook said.
TVA and Athens Utilities also combined to give $1,250, bringing the total for the resource center to more than $15,000.
“We are so thankful for the community support we get and the trust they have in us to help the people,” Cook said. “It's an honor.”
Cook said the resource center has already been putting those funds to good use. Two new leather chairs were purchased out of the $3,000 gift to replace older cloth chairs that were at the end of their lifespan.
“The leather chairs will be easier to disinfect than the cloth ones,” she said.
Cook said the center usually helps residents who are “struggling to keep above water” on an ongoing basis or who have had an unexpected circumstance like losing a job or getting sick and being unable to work.
“Our hope is what we are doing makes a life-changing difference for those clients,” Cook said of the first group. “It may be someone who may not have the life skills, training or job that gives them stability.”
The resource center will give those clients short-term help in things like paying bills or helping with paying deposits for those who are homeless. Help with paying utilities or rent are generally how the second group of clients are aided.
“We will stand in the gap to help them get stable again,” Cook said.
Those who have been affected by COVID-19 will receive double the amount of the usual aid thanks to the recent donations. Cook said the resource center has helped 15–20 people so far impacted by the novel coronavirus.
