The fever and flu clinic at Waddell Center Family Medicine will be closing at the end of the day Friday.
Athens-Limestone Hospital announced the opening of the clinic in mid-March. The center changed its hours last week due to to a decreased number of patients and have continued to see a decline since.
Waddell Center Family Medicine will continue to schedule sick and well appointments 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. until noon Fridays. Those seeking medical attention after hours are encouraged to contact their primary care physician or visit Medical East Urgent Care.
Those with a medical emergency such as shortness of breath or respiratory distress should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.
The COVID-19 hotline will remain open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Call 256-262-6188 for the hotline.
About COVID-19
Most people with COVID-19 will have mild or no symptoms, but anyone — regardless of the appearance of symptoms — can spread the virus. It can take up to two weeks after exposure to the novel coronavirus for symptoms of COVID-19 to appear.
Those symptoms can include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. If symptoms become severe or include persistent chest pain, chest pressure, new confusion, inability to wake up or bluish lips or face, seek medical care immediately.
Older individuals and those with chronic health problems are more likely to have a severe case of the disease, which can lead to death.
When seeking medical care, call ahead of time. Warn the facility or responder that you may have COVID-19.
To prevent exposure and reduce the spread of the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourage the following: wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, use a hand sanitizer, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, cough and sneeze into your elbow instead of your hands, wear a cloth face covering when near others, clean and disinfect common surfaces, and practice social distancing.
