With flu season right around the corner and an end to the coronavirus pandemic remaining elusive, health officials are encouraging the flu vaccine now more than ever for those who are eligible to receive it.
The vaccine is usually made available around mid-September at Athens-Limestone Hospital, though Mona Skipworth, ALH infection control specialist, said some clinics and physicians are vaccinating high-risk patients early.
"They know it's going to be a more difficult season because of COVID and flu," she said. "The signs and symptoms are the same, but you can have them at the same time, which is where the complications come in."
A vaccine against COVID-19 could be months or even years away, making it that much more important to vaccinate against influenza. If you do develop symptoms of either, knowing you've been vaccinated against one will be a huge help in making sure you receive the appropriate health care.
It could also mean a person is that much more protected against other viruses, Skipworth said.
"The flu vaccine is tried and true," she said. "It's what we've had for years to protect against flu. If your body is building up against this virus, they might be able to better fight other viruses."
The Limestone County Health Department usually hosts a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic each year, but a date and time for this year had not been announced as of Monday. The Alabama Department of Public Health also lists the following as places in Limestone County to get a flu vaccine, often at low or no cost:
• American Family Care, 1285 U.S. 72 East, Athens;
• Athens Pharmacy, 705 W. Market St., Athens;
• Athens Primary Care Associates, 101 Fitness Way, Suite 1200, Athens;
• CVS Pharmacy, 215 U.S. 31 South, Athens;
• Hendrix Family Practice, 108 Sanders St., Suite D, Athens;
• Primary Care Pediatrics and Family Medicine, 29869 Capshaw Road, Harvest;
• Tanner Medical Clinic LLC, 20104 Swanner Blvd., Tanner;
• Tennessee Valley Family Medicine, 26642 Main St., Ardmore;
• Waddell Center Family Medicine, 902 W. Washington St., Athens;
• Walgreens, 101 U.S. 31 North, Athens; and
• Walmart, 1011 U.S. 72 East, Athens.
Skipworth encouraged everyone, regardless of whether they get the vaccine, to continue following the state health guidelines put in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19, as they will also work to reduce the spread of influenza.
"Keep in mind the safer-at-home guidelines from ADPH, covering your cough or sneeze, social distancing — pretty much the same things we're doing now," she said. "My hope is that because all these things are in place, it's going to help."
Some people who get the vaccine experience mild or even moderate symptoms as their body builds an immunity against the virus. Skipworth said rarely, someone will be diagnosed with the flu despite receiving a vaccine a couple weeks prior. She explained this is likely because they were exposed before their body could fully develop an immunity, making it that much more important to get the vaccine sooner rather than later.
The vaccine also protects most individuals for the duration of flu season, which typically runs from October until sometime in spring. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu activity peaks between December and February each year, though it can last as late as May.
Visit alabamapublichealth.gov/influenza or cdc.gov/flu/season/faq-flu-season-2020-2021.htm for more information about the 2020-2021 flu season.
