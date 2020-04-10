In this image provided by the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville, Mitch McConnell sits with his parents, Julia "Dean" and A.M. McConnell in this image from the mid 1940's in Five Points, Alabama. As the coronavirus pandemic unfolds, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell flashes back to an earlier crisis that gripped the nation, and his own life, when he was a boy. He was struck with polio.