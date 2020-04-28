The stay-at-home order expires Thursday, but that doesn't mean your favorite shop or restaurant will be open for business as usual this weekend. In fact, many will remain closed until at least May 15.
That's the expiration date for the new "safer at home" order announced Tuesday by Gov. Kay Ivey. Under the safer-at-home order, beaches and some retail stores can reopen after the stay-at-home order expires 5 p.m. Thursday. Ivey called it part of a "thoughtful, methodical process" of focusing on economic health in Alabama.
"I am pleased to say that because of the efforts in these unprecedented days, we can roll back many of the restrictions that have been placed on certain social gatherings and business," Ivey said.
However, several restrictions remain in place.
Residents, particularly the elderly and those with chronic health issues, "are encouraged to exercise personal responsibility in slowing the spread of COVID-19," according to the order. They are encouraged to do this by minimizing travel outside the home, following health guidelines regarding cleanliness and sanitization, and wearing face masks when around people from other households.
Other governors have also asked residents to wear face masks, and while Ivey joins them in strongly encouraging Alabamians to do the same, she said going without would not be a criminal offense.
Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 are to be quarantined in their residence for 14 days after receiving the test results, unless they are hospitalized or otherwise institutionalized, according to the order. Gatherings unrelated to work are still limited to no more than 10 people and only in situations where participants can be kept at least 6 feet apart, unless participants are in vehicles for a "drive-in" gathering and remain in their vehicles the entire time.
Senior centers, schools, entertainment venues, athletic facilities and close-contact service providers remain closed. Hospitals and nursing homes must keep their visitation restrictions in place, and restaurants, bars and breweries remain limited to curbside service, takeout or delivery only.
So what changes?
Residents can visit the beach as long as they do not gather in groups of more than 10 and stay 6 feet apart from other gatherings. Dental, medical and elective surgical procedures will be permitted as long as they do not "unacceptably reduce access to personal protective equipment or other resources necessary to diagnose and treat COVID-19."
Perhaps the most significant change is the opening of all retail stores — as long as everyone inside practices social distancing and there is no more than a 50% occupancy rate at any time. Employees must also follow all sanitation rules.
Employers, meanwhile, are required to protect their employees and customers by maintaining 6 feet of separation between individuals, regularly disinfecting frequently-used items and surfaces, encouraging handwashing, avoiding gatherings of 10 or more employees and preventing employees who are sick from coming into contact with others. Where possible, employers are also required to support remote working arrangements and minimizing employee travel.
Ivey asked business owners to "be as innovative as you can" when reopening, saying the changes did not mean the threat is behind them.
"Let me abundantly clear: the threat of COVID-19 is not over," she said. "We're still seeing the virus spread and all of our people are susceptible to the infection. The greatest disservice for the people who might be watching ... is to think that by lifting the comprehensive health restrictions that this must be a sign there is no longer a threat of COVID-19."
What's the next step?
Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris each said the safer-at-home order is the first part of a multiphase reopening. Alabama failed to meet all of the criteria outlined in President Donald Trump's "Guidelines for Opening Up America Again," but Harris said the safer-at-home order allows a "very reasonable" gradual reopening on the path to meeting that criteria.
"We need to continue to ask Alabamians to work with us and continue to do things a little bit differently for the future," Harris said.
The state needs to show a steady decline in new COVID-19 cases and deaths related to the disease. As of Tuesday, there had been 6,687 lab-confirmed cases in the state since March 13, with 44 of those in Limestone County. The Alabama Department of Public Health had confirmed 911 hospitalizations and 242 deaths related to the disease across the state.
Harris said the deaths continued to show a racial disparity, with black residents dying at a disproportionate rate. Senior citizens accounted for about 75% of the deaths overall, he said.
"We need to protect the most vulnerable in our society," Harris said. "... Even if you don't feel you yourself are at risk for this disease, think about your loved ones, think about those you care about, and try to protect them as well."
Ivey acknowledged the safer-at-home order would make some residents happy and others frustrated, but she said what citizens have done so far is working and she looked forward to the next phase of reopening.
"We couldn't even be here talking about this order and this virus if it had not been for the people of Alabama abiding by the regulations and guidelines, for their patience and understanding the last six weeks," Ivey said. "What our citizens have done is working."
About COVID-19
Most people with COVID-19 will have mild or no symptoms, but anyone — regardless of the appearance of symptoms — can spread the virus. It can take up to two weeks after exposure to the novel coronavirus for symptoms of COVID-19 to appear.
Those symptoms can include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. If symptoms become severe or include persistent chest pain, chest pressure, new confusion, inability to wake up or bluish lips or face, seek medical care immediately.
Older individuals and those with chronic health problems are more likely to have a severe case of the disease, which can lead to death.
When seeking medical care, call ahead of time. Warn the facility or responder that you may have COVID-19.
To prevent exposure and reduce the spread of the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourage the following: wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, use a hand sanitizer, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, cough and sneeze into your elbow instead of your hands, wear a cloth face covering when near others, clean and disinfect common surfaces, and practice social distancing.
