Greg Miller, 59, died April 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Debra. A private service is planned, to be attended by his closest family and friends. In lieu of flowers, make donations to your favorite charity.
Cecilia "Faye" Page of Athens, Alabama, died March 30, 2020. She was born October 31, 1933, to Henry Swann and Blanche (Budden) Williams. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jimmy F. Page; and sisters, Leta Day and Gloria Davis. She is survived by her sister, Lila Barber; child…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.