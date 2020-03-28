Ardmore's Madelyn Hodges, left, and Reagan McNeill congratulate pitcher Sydney Hall, center, after Hall struck out the final batter of the game to defeat Sardis 4-0 and win the 2019 Class 5A North Regional softball tournament last May. Hodges, McNeill and Hall are three of Ardmore's eight seniors who won't get a chance to defend their regional title and compete for a state championship after the high school sports season was canceled due to the new coronavirus outbreak.