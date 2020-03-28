The Ardmore Tigers softball 2020 senior class is one of the most talented to come through the program. Unfortunately, they won't get a chance to win that elusive state championship they have been hunting for.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday school buildings across the state will be closed for the remainder of the semester and all learning will be done online. This forced the Alabama High School Athletic Association to cancel the remainder of the high school sports season.
This applies to the spring sports of baseball, softball, soccer, track and field, golf and tennis.
The cancellation of the season stings for everyone, but especially for Ardmore softball coach Stephen Baugh, whose team was set to make a run for the Class 5A state championship.
The Tigers have made the state tournament in Montgomery the past three years, and with an experienced and talented eight-player senior class, they looked to take the next step this year and lift the blue map.
Unfortunately, that won't happen.
“It is tough because for four years (the seniors) have worked hard, been dedicated to our program and sacrificed a lot,” Baugh said. “To not to have the opportunity to finish the season is extremely unfortunate. My heart breaks for them, it really does. They mean a lot to me. They are a special group of young women.”
Baugh said he sent his seniors a message Thursday night thanking them for their hard work and dedication over the past four years and telling them how much they meant to him.
“This will be as talented of a team I will ever coach,” Baugh said of the 2020 season cut short. “We are just as talented as any team in the state. That doesn't mean we would've won (the state championship). But any game we could've beat anyone.”
East Limestone's baseball program wasn't having the kind of success they had imagined, but the Indians went on a three-game winning streak after starting the season 0-8 and were looking for a strong finish to the season.
East Limestone coach Bradley Craig said it's been hard to imagine the season is over.
“It's hard to swallow,” he said. “Us coaches have been talking about it. Some have called me saying they're just sitting at the field right now sulking with nothing to do.”
East Limestone had seven senior players and a senior manager, and Craig said he doesn't know what to say to them about their final high school season ending prematurely.
“I've been thinking a lot about what I'm going to say to these guys,” Craig said. “I'm going to let a little more time go by and then text them. I love these guys and have loved being around them for the last four years.”
While Craig is disappointed the season has come to an end only halfway through, he said it was the right decision.
“You just can't take a chance with this,” he said. “A lot of our fans at every game are grandparents that love all the kids. They hug the kids they've seen play for 17 years. It's too dangerous because some people that get (COVID-19) are so asymptomatic. You're 17-25 you may have it and never show a symptom, but see somebody at a ballpark and give them a hug, you just don't know. It's a tough decision have to make.”
Baugh said his team adopted the motto “Enjoy it” before the season started. He had no idea just how much that motto would mean as the season played out.
“We have to enjoy every single day because we don't know when it's going to be taken away,” he said. “Two weeks ago, we went 3-0 to win the Hazel Green tournament, and that was it. We didn't know it at the time, but that was the last time our seniors will ever step on the field with an Ardmore uniform on. You've got to enjoy every game, because you never know what's coming next.”
