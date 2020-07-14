The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a massive wrench into the works of many scheduled events around the country, but groups are finding different ways to get around COVID-19 and still carry out their plans.
The Limestone County Historical Society is one group taking such measures. After its quarterly public meeting for April was canceled due to the pandemic, the society is changing formats in order to hold its July event.
The meeting will be held 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, via Zoom teleconference. Morgan County Archivist John Allison will be the guest speaker.
Allison is a Decatur native whose resume includes work as a contract researcher in Washington, D.C., including research at the National Archives and the Library of Congress. He became archivist in his home county in 2006.
Allison said for the historical society presentation, he will dress up as United States naval officer Stephen Decatur, after whom the city of Decatur was named, and discuss the man he calls a hero of the U.S. in its early years. He said he also plans to speak on some of the city's early history and what Allison does as Morgan County's archivist.
The historical society usually meets at First Presbyterian Church in Athens. This will be the first public meeting for the society since January.
“I think it's going to be wonderful,” said Linda Nelson, the president of the Limestone County Historical Society. “We are hoping it's going to go well.”
