Issues surrounding the novel coronavirus have been changing the landscape in the United States since the virus began making an impact on daily life in March.
Now that schools are reopening their doors to students, many perennial events are having to be canceled or reworked. This includes elementary students meeting their teachers and visiting their class before the school year begins.
COVID-19 may have prevented these meetings in their traditional form, but faculty with iAcademy at Athens Elementary found a way to keep a safe distance while still getting to know their new students.
iAcademy hosted “Cruisin with Codey” on Wednesday, allowing parents to bring their children to designated areas on campus and drive by groups of teachers holding signs with the teachers' names on them.
This allowed kids to get a glimpse of their new teachers and put faces to names. Some students furthered this reimagined introduction by holding up their own name on a sign.
Codey is the robot mascot for iAcademy, a computer science academy for pre-K through third-grade students.
Since parents and other visitors will not be allowed into Athens City Schools when they reopen, the drive-by also gave parents and guardians a chance to meet their child's teachers.
“Putting faces with names is important for elementary-aged kids,” said iAcademy Principal Amanda Tedford. “A lot of the students are new, and we wanted to give them the opportunity to at least see their teachers' face.”
Tedford said iAcademy got the idea after seeing a post on Twitter where another school out of state held a similar event.
“We brought up the idea to our teachers, and they were super excited about the opportunity, so we made it happen,” Tedford said. “The event has been great. We are also offering it to our remote learners, which is a neat opportunity for those students and teachers to see each other.”
In order to spread out traffic and allow teachers to maintain social distancing, iAcademy had specific time slots and locations around campus for each grade to visit.
“We wanted to make sure we protected our employees and physically distanced them,” Tedford said. “We spread out across campus and gave people enough time to get here and drive by. We didn't want long car lines of people waiting to see the teachers.”
Tedford, whose first day as iAcademy principal was July 1, said the school has around 400 students total. She said the school has a “phenomenal faculty.”
“I love working here,” she said. “It's been a great start.”
