Work has begun on the new Jimmy Gill Park in Athens, with the finished park set to include a walking trail, sports fields and even a small lake.
Construction on Hine Street will be broken into multiple phases, with Councilman Frank Travis saying the first phase should be completed by early fall.
“Phase 1 will include the parking, the new pavilion and maybe the basketball courts,” Travis said.
Travis, who represents District 3, where the new park will be located, said the project will include some sports fields, a walking trail, a small lake that people can walk around and some additional play areas for kids.
“It will have everything the old park had plus a few new amenities,” he said. “The pavilion will be larger than the old one at 50 feet by 100 feet.”
The new park was one of the main talking points for Travis and Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks during a town hall meeting June 23 at Pincham-Lincoln Community Center.
“People were glad to hear about the new park,” Travis said. “We took the blueprints to the meeting. Everyone was very positive for the park. I think people are excited and can't wait for it to be finished.”
However, it may be next year before residents can fully enjoy the park, with Travis saying it likely won't be done before winter. The original start date for construction was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Previous park
The original Jimmy Gill Park, named after late councilman Jimmy Gill, was moved from West Sanderfer Road in order to make way for Toyota Boshoku's manufacturing plant. The City of Athens appropriated $600,000 for a larger, improved park in a different location, and Toyota Boshoku AKI USA LLC donated $300,000 to the project.
The land being used for the new park is the former Woodland Golf Course, purchased by the city last May. Twelve acres of the land will be used for the park, while the rest will be used for an industrial park, Marks said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.