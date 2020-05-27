IN THE BOOKS: Athens-Limestone Public Library open to public

After closing in March to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus in Limestone County, the Athens-Limestone Public Library has reopened its doors to the public.
Acting Director Laura Poe said the library was opened to the public last week. Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays once everything is in full swing.
“We are doing a gradual reopening,” Poe said. “We were open three days last week. We will be open four days this week.”
Poe said the library is adding a day each week and will operate at the full schedule starting June 8.
In order to maintain social distancing, patrons must enter the library through the meeting room door and exit through the front doors.
Plexiglass barriers have been placed between workers and patrons, and lines have been placed on the floor to help people maintain appropriate distance while waiting to check out.
“We are limiting people to 30 at a time to keep up social distancing,” Poe said. “We are doing our best to keep everything disinfected and keep people's faith.”
Tables and chairs have been removed and seating areas have been blocked off to help cut down on the amount of space the library must keep disinfected. Patrons can still use the library's computers but are limited to 30 minutes of use per visit.
Along with the computers, the library also offers access to a copy machine/printer. Patrons can check out DVDs and audiobooks or explore the library's online resources.
And, of course, there's plenty of books. Poe said patrons are allowed to check out their full allotment. While closed, the library started a curbside pickup service four weeks ago for those who still wanted to check out books.
“We call it Literary Takeout,” Poe said. “It's been received very well. A lot of people find they are more comfortable checking out books online and getting them without a lot of contact.”
Thanks to its popularity, Poe said the curbside service will be continued for now and will be re-evaluated in a couple of months.
Another difference Poe has noticed since the temporary closing is the amount of material that patrons have been going through online.
“Our digital collection has been well used,” she said. “I have received emails thanking me for purchasing books to continue a series or adding a series. I think people are more vocal now, and online resources are a wonderful thing, especially when the world is not normal.”
Poe said things have started off slow since reopening, but things are picking back up.
“People are still a little nervous to come back out,” she said. “But people are glad to be back in the library. It's a little bit of normal coming back.”
