Limestone County Churches Involved is offering heartfelt thanks for a recent outpouring of support from local donors, who have offered everything from chicken to fresh corn and even hair dye for those down on their luck.
"Our donations from individuals have spiked during the COVID spike, and I find that very encouraging, that people will recognize in a time of crisis that there are other that are not doing as well as they are," said Tere Richardson, LCCI board president. "They reach out to help those people any way they can, and we're happy they chose us as one of those avenues to help."
Among those individuals were the Young Farmers of Limestone County, who provided 36 dozen ears of corn; the staff at Dollar General No. 964 on Jefferson Street, which raised $2,500 and collected 4,209 items for LCCI; and two anonymous donors who gave 1,200 pounds in chicken to the nonprofit.
In addition, gleaners with the Society of St. Andrew donated a pallet of more than 200 cantaloupes. Richardson explained the organization visits farms after farmers have harvested to manually harvest what's left. The farmers allow SoSA to keep what they glean, and SoSA in turn contacts nonprofit organizations like LCCI to donate a portion of the food.
LCCI generally specializes in nonperishable items that can be easily opened and stored by those who may not always have the means to store perishable items or cook their food, such as canned items with a pop-tab. However, Richardson said recipients are always very appreciative, especially when they see "interesting" items on the shelves.
"Publix allows us to come there and get bread from them three times a week, as does Panera, but sometimes Publix will have overstocks of things, so there will be little fun things that they put in the carts with the bread," she said.
One time, it was hair dye — an item that might seem simple or nonessential to some, but it was enough to bring one recipient to tears.
"We thought it would take us a while to get rid of it, but it just flew out," Richardson said. "One lady ... had a cap on, and she pulled it back, and she had about 6 inches of gray in her hair. She said, 'I haven't been able to afford anything like this,' and she cried when she left."
Richardson said it's moments like that that showcase how tough and rewarding helping the community can be, "and we're just so thankful for all the different things we get" at LCCI.
Monetary donations are also accepted by the nonprofit, and Richardson thanked the following for their recent large contributions: TVA retirees, who donated $2,500; Canebrake Golf Club, which donated $2,000; and TVA and Athens Utilities, who awarded a $3,000 joint grant to LCCI. A private family foundation donated $5,000 to the organization, too.
"'We are all in this together,'" Richardson said. "Those words have never been more true than when people put words into actions. So many have done just that in helping those in our community who are in need. We at LCCI would like to sincerely thank you for the support and the prayers."
LCCI is open 9–11 a.m. Mondays through Fridays for qualified recipients to pick up items or receive financial assistance and for donors to drop off items. Donors can also call 256-262-0671 to arrange donations outside of operating hours.
Monetary donations can be mailed to LCCI, P.O. Box 168, Athens, AL 35612.
