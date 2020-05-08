Restaurants, bars and barber shops are just a few of the places that could reopen Monday as Alabama enters the next phase of its return to a new normalcy.
Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday announced an amendment to her safer-at-home order that would allow many of the facilities closed under her stay-at-home order to reopen — with restrictions. It also removes the restrictions from all non-work-related gatherings, so long as those gatherings can maintain a 6-foot distance between participants from different households.
"Today's order will hopefully begin providing another round of hope for us," Ivey said Friday, adding she understands how frustrated some Alabamians are by the closures lasting for as long as they have.
Starting Monday, restaurants, bars, breweries and similar establishments can allow onsite dining. However, groups are limited to no more than eight individuals, groups must be seated at least 6 feet apart from each other, and customers are not allowed to serve themselves at drink stations, buffets or salad bars. Employees must wear face masks, and it's still encouraged that restaurants provide takeout and delivery services.
Like retailers, these establishments must also allow no more than 50% of their normal occupancy rate under the safer-at-home order. Close-contact services — hair salons, spas, tattoo parlors and the like — are also allowed to open so long as employees wear face masks, customers from different households are kept 6 feet apart and state sanitation guidelines are followed.
Those guidelines, among other things, require service providers to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water before providing a service. They also encourage all providers to wear a new pair of gloves for each client but require it of nail or facial service providers.
As for gyms and athletic facilities, those can reopen under similar restrictions, but that doesn't mean Alabamians can go rushing to register for spring sports. In fact, any sport that involves being within 6 feet of another participant or sharing equipment is still prohibited.
Ivey said she and state health officer Dr. Scott Harris feel comfortable in continuing the measured approach to a fully reopened Alabama, and she hopes that she'll be able to announce more openings soon. She noted that more Alabamians have filed for unemployment in the last six weeks than in the previous two years combined.
"These are innocent people who lost their jobs, and most of them are accepting government help for the first time in their lives," she said.
Friday's numbers
Even as she announced more businesses could reopen, Ivey continued to encourage people to minimize travel outside their homes as much as possible, admitting that if she weren't governor, "I sure as heck wouldn't be with y'all today."
"Let me be crystal clear to the people of Alabama: the threat of this disease continues to be active, and it is deadly," Ivey said.
As of 6 p.m. Friday, the statewide death toll confirmed by the Alabama Department of Public Health had risen to 383. More than 9,300 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since March 13, and more than 1,200 Alabamians have been hospitalized.
Ivey said if it weren't for the measures taken by Alabamians to reduce its spread, she believes the numbers would be much higher.
