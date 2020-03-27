Trying to avoid a total shutdown of the state, Gov. Kay Ivey has instead ordered many "nonessential" businesses to close until at least April 17.
"This is incredibly disappointing news to deliver, but this is a matter of life and death," she said in a press conference announcing the decision.
Entertainment venues, athletic facilities and activities, close-contact service providers and retail stores were all on the list. Several local venues that qualify, such as the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives or area gyms and fitness centers, had already announced they would be closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Friday, Limestone County had 13 confirmed cases, and Alabama was inching closer to 600 total. Three deaths had been confirmed by the Alabama Department of Public Health, with state health officer Dr. Scott Harris saying "a handful," possibly eight, were under investigation as potentially caused by COVID-19 complications.
The latest state health order will go into effect 5 p.m. Saturday. Ivey couldn't say how many working Alabamians would be affected by the order but promised, "I'm going to do everything I can to help you and the people in our state get through this time. You have my word."
The governor said she did not think a shelter-in-place order was necessary and instead hoped to avoid it if at all possible for the economy's sake. However, she acknowledged "one size does not fit all" and supported mayors who choose stricter regulations.
"You've heard me say we aren't California, we aren't New York," Ivey said, "but Grove Hill is not Gadsden, and Decatur is not Dothan. That's why I support our mayors throughout the state who feel they need to take additional steps."
Businesses, activities and venues on the list that are caught operating in violation face a fine of up to $500 per violation, Ivey said. Harris said the list is "the most comprehensive ... we could get to balance between keeping people working but also making sure we protected everyone and kept them safe."
• Entertainment venues — night clubs, bowling alleys, arcades, concert venues, theaters, auditoriums, performing arts centers, tourist attractions, museums, planetariums, race tracks, indoor children's play areas, adult entertainment venues, casinos, bingo halls and venues operated by social clubs;
• Athletic facilities and activities — fitness centers, commercial gyms, spas, public and commercial swimming pools, yoga facilities, barre and spin facilities, spectator sports, sports that involve interaction with another person closer than 6 feet, activities that require use of shared sporting apparatus or equipment and activities on commercial or public playground equipment;
• Close-contact service providers — barber shops, hair salons, waxing salons, threading salons, nail salons and spas, body-art facilities, tattoo parlors, tanning salons, massage-therapy establishments and massage service facilities; and
• Retail stores — furniture stores, home furnishing stores, clothing stores, shoe stores, clothing accessory stores, jewelry stores, luggage stores, leather goods stores, department stores, sporting goods stores, bookstores, music stores and craft stores.
The order also provided further restrictions on dental, medical and surgical procedures. Effective 5 p.m. Saturday, all are postponed until further notice unless the procedure is needed to treat an emergency medical condition, to avoid serous harm form an underlying condition or disease, or as part of the patient's ongoing and active treatment.
Furthermore, non-work gatherings of 10 people or more and any gathering that cannot maintain a 6-foot distance between participants are banned.
Though the order states Harris "is under no obligation to grant such an exemption," it is possible for an event organizer or sponsor to get an exemption for their event. To do so, they must prove they have taken effective measures to identify anyone who may have COVID-19, including testing for the disease or requiring medical documentation that clears those who attend.
They must also show they've taken effective measures to prevent the spread of infection even by those who are infected while not symptomatic, such as providing "anti-infection measures such as proper face masks, personal sanitation measures and other measures that may be considered proper."
