The statewide mask mandate worked to bring down the positive test rate for COVID-19 and the number of new cases being added each day, and Gov. Kay Ivey said that's why she's now extending her order another five weeks.
Originally set to end Monday, the order will now expire Oct. 2 unless Ivey decides to extend it further. In a press conference Thursday, she said she knows the masks aren't fun to wear but it's clear they reduce the spread of COVID-19.
"I wish we didn't have to wear masks, but we are seeing significant drops in daily hospitalizations and COVID numbers, and I have no doubt this is the result of the mask ordinance," she said. "You are protecting the people in your office, church, schools and your vulnerable family and friends."
She praised educators for their efforts to protect students and staff as schools reopened, and she encouraged everyone to continue protecting by wearing facial coverings when they attend after-school events.
"We should not be deceived that being vigilant against COVID-19 during the day ends when the football game begins," Ivey said, adding people should maintain social distance.
She commended Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and University of Alabama President Stuart Bell for their work to curb the spread in Tuscaloosa. After a spike in cases following the return of students to campus, UA restricted student events and Maddox ordered all bars in the city, including those inside restaurants, to close.
But Ivey said it's more than just leadership that needs to step up. Everyone in the state needs to do their part, especially with the Labor Day weekend right around the corner.
"If not for yourselves, do it for your family and friends," she said. "We all want to get back to normal, and the way to do that means wearing a mask."
According to state health officer Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama's cumulative total of confirmed cases has risen to more than 110,000 since March. Harris stressed that this number means more than 110,000 individual Alabamians have tested positive for COVID-19, with more than 14,000 being hospitalized and nearly 2,000 dying from the disease.
He said the daily figures are declining, but it's important that people wear their facial coverings correctly — covering the nose and the mouth — and "do the right thing" when tempted by large gatherings or celebrations.
"It's really important for Alabamians to hang in there a little longer with us," Harris said. "We really need people to be careful about mixing with other households. We need them to be observant with wearing their face coverings and washing hands."
He admitted health officials are concerned about the upcoming holiday weekend and flu season. He encouraged anyone who can to get vaccinated against the flu.
Thursday's numbers
Like the state as a whole, Limestone County has also seen a decline in positive cases since the mask order went into effect. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, nearly 1,600 residents have been confirmed positive since March 13, with 14 confirmed deaths.
The one-day case record for the county is 38. That record was set July 8, the day after the county reported its first death and eight days before the statewide mask ordinance went into effect.
At the time, the county's positive test rate, or the percentage of tests coming back positive for COVID-19, was 11.9%. In the seven weeks since, that number has dropped to 6.9%. Likewise, the state rate dropped from around 17% to about 8%, Harris said Thursday.
For most, the disease causes mild or moderate symptoms, including fever, a loss of taste or smell and fatigue. However, it remains a serious and potentially fatal virus, with some patients spending weeks in intensive care units before they are considered recovered and others reporting effects that linger long after they've been deemed free from the disease.
