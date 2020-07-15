Those living in or traveling through the state of Alabama are required to wear face masks in public starting Thursday.
Officials said face masks would be required starting 5 p.m. Thursday for anyone older than 6 who's in public and within 6 feet of someone of a different household. Masks must be worn in indoor public spaces, on public transportation and in outdoor spaces where large groups have gathered.
The rule, which makes exceptions for people who have certain medical conditions, are exercising or performing certain types of jobs, will last through 5 p.m. July 31.
Gov. Kay Ivey said COVID-19 numbers continue to grow despite guidance under the current safer-at-home order, which is also set to expire July 31. Aside from the mandate to cover one's nose and mouth, Ivey said the state is not increasing restrictions under the current order. She said she does not want to shut down the economy again unless there are no other options available, adding it's important for people to earn a paycheck, but people cannot work if they are not healthy.
“We're almost to the point where our hospital ICUs are overwhelmed,” Ivey said during a Wednesday press conference, adding that from June 29 to July 13, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose by 50%.
She said 87% of the state's ICU beds are occupied. According to state health officer Dr. Scott Harris, 30 hospitals in the state have limited or no ICU capacity.
“Folks, the numbers just do not lie,” Ivey said.
Ivey said she is trusting the people of Alabama to do the right thing, and she is calling on everyone in the state to practice personal responsibility and wear a mask.
“Personal responsibility is everyone's responsibility,” she said.
Ivey, who donned a mask with the Auburn University logo and colors for the conference, said there are many “big and important decisions” to make in the coming weeks, like trying to open schools without spreading the virus, going back to college and even if the state will have football in the fall.
Ivey said she believes the order will be difficult to enforce.
“I will always prefer personal responsibility over a government mandate, but I also know with all my heart that the data and numbers over the past few weeks are definitely trending in the wrong direction,” she said.
Ivey said she is not asking for arrests, but is asking everyone to do a better job social distancing, practicing good hygiene and now, wearing face masks. Violating the new order can result in a fine of $500 and jail time, Ivey said, although she stressed that protecting residents, not imposing penalties, is the goal.
“Hang in there, folks,” Ivey said. “We may not know when, but we will get through this.”
Harris said the state reported more than 2,100 new cases and a pandemic-high of 45 deaths Tuesday night. He said the state currently has 2% case fatality rate and one-third of the current cases were added in the past two weeks.
Harris noted that while the number of tests being conducted has gone, the increase in numbers is “not a reflection of tests, because our percentage of tests that are positive continue to go up." He expected the most recent data to show 16–17% of tests are coming back positive.
“Alabama is not headed in the right direction,” Harris said. “I believe this mask ordinance is the right thing to do, because it will prevent disease transmission.”
