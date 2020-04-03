After previous measures failed to produce the desired results, Gov. Kay Ivey joined the growing list of governors across the United States ordering their citizens to stay at home to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Ivey's order goes into effect 5 p.m. Saturday and will remain in effect until April 30. She acknowledged some would wonder why she waited so long, while others would wonder why she's ordering any drastic measures at all.
"Today, I am convinced that our previous efforts to limit social interaction and reduce chances of spreading this virus have not been enough," Ivey said in a media conference announcing the decision Friday. "That's why we are taking this more drastic step."
She said April could be "a very deadly month" for Alabama, which has already seen more than 30 reported deaths from COVID-19. Ivey said the youngest death so far was a 33-year-old, and the median age for confirmed cases has been in the late 40s.
"I can't say this any more clearly: COVID-19 is an imminent threat to our way of life, and we are past urging people to stay at home," she said. "It is now the law."
The order requires every individual in Alabama to stay at their place of residence unless performing an "essential activity," which, according the order, is defined as one of the following:
• Obtaining necessary supplies, such as "food and other consumer goods necessary to maintain a person's daily routine or to maintain the safety, sanitation and routine operation" of one's home, supplies for working at home, medicine or medical supplies, fuel or supplies for a vehicle, education materials and pet supplies;
• Obtaining necessary services, such as essential dental and medical care, essential surgical care, government-funded services and benefits, auto repair services, vital treatment for those with disabilities or substance-use disorders, education and distance-learning services and veterinary services;
• Attending religious services, so long as they involve less than 10 people with at least 6 feet between them or the service is held in a "drive-in" style in which participants stay in their vehicles, are only in a vehicle with people they're related to and do not come within 6 feet of participants in another vehicle;
• Caring for others, including family or friends in another household, donating blood or transporting individuals as allowed by the order;
• Performing work at an essential business or operation;
• Engaging in outdoor activity that involves less than 10 people and a consistent 6-foot distance between participants;
• Seeking shelter, such as during a storm or to seek help from a food pantry or homeless shelter;
• Travel required by law, such as transporting children as part of a custody arrangement; and
• To visit family members.
Essential businesses
The following are considered essential businesses or operations under the latest order:
• Government operations;
• Health-care providers and caregivers;
• Infrastructure operations;
• Manufacturing facilities;
• Agricultural operations and farms;
• Essential retailers;
• Restaurants and bars;
• Essential personal and public services;
• Media operations;
• Education operations;
• Financial services;
• Professional services;
• Providers of basic necessities to economically disadvantaged populations;
• Construction and construction-related services;
• Military and defense operations;
• Essential service or product providers;
• Religious entities;
• Federally designated critical infrastructure;
• Other state-designated essential businesses and operations as defined by the Alabama Department of Public Health or Alabama Emergency Management Agency; and
• Support operations for essential businesses and operations.
Operators of these businesses and operations do not have to provide credentials to their employees verifying their status as an employee of an essential business or operation, according to the order, but they can do so if they choose.
