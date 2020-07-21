Unemployment rates across Alabama continued to drop in June as the economy rebounds after business closings due to COVID-19 earlier this year.
The June unemployment rate for Limestone County was 5.7%, down from 7.1% in May, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. The City of Athens saw a similar decline, dropping from 7.0% to 5.4% over the month.
However, these numbers are still far above the 2.9% Limestone County was enjoying this time last year as part of the state's record economic boom.
“We continue to make gains in our unemployment rate, but remain above the record low rates we were experiencing prior to this pandemic,” said Alabama Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “People are returning to work as the economy further reopens, but we are beginning to see slight rises in the number of initial unemployment claims filed each week.”
The statewide unemployment rate for June was 7.5%, down more than two points from 9.6% in May. There were 2,023,565 Alabama residents labeled as employed in June, with 216,043 listed as unemployed.
Locally, Limestone County had 39,949 people employed versus 2,413 unemployed. The number of employed residents rose by 651 from May to June, with the county's civilian labor force totaling 42,362.
Exactly 200 people in Athens made the switch from unemployed to employed from May to June, with 629 city residents still listed as jobless.
According to ADOL, the counties with the lowest unemployment rates are Clay at 4.6%, Shelby, Marshall and Cullman counties at 5.4% and Geneva and DeKalb counties at 5.6%.
Counties with the highest unemployment rates are Wilcox at 18.5%, Lowndes at 16.9% and Perry at 14.1%.
Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are Vestavia Hills at 4.5%, Homewood at 4.8% and Madison at 5.1%.
