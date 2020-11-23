The Schmidt family, from, left, Heather Schmidt, her husband Nicholas Philbrook, son Andrew, 4, father Raymond and daughter Ava interact in their backyard, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Camarillo, Calif. Philbrook and his wife have been trying to convince court officials that he should be excused from jury duty because her father, a cancer survivor with diabetes, lives with them. But court officials told him that is not a valid reason and he must appear in court in early December.