Keeping the faith

Churches throughout Limestone County are decorated and preparing for Easter weekend. Some are planning digital services, while others plan to meet in small groups, as many residents renew or deepen their faith during the COVID-19 pandemic. Above are the flowering of the cross at Friendship United Methodist Church and the crosses at First United Methodist Church, both in Athens. 

Churches throughout Limestone County are decorated and preparing for Easter weekend. Some are planning digital services, while others plan to meet in small groups, as many residents renew or deepen their faith during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Tags

Recommended for you