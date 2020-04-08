Keeping the faith

Churches throughout Limestone County are decorated and preparing for Easter weekend. Some are planning digital services, while others plan to meet in small groups, as many residents renew or deepen their faith during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Graveside service for Annie Lee Thompson-Blair, 72, will be noon Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Roselawn Cemetery. Viewing will take place Thursday until 6 p.m. Friday and 8-11 a.m. Saturday at Peoples' Funeral Home.
Graveside service for Bernadine Brinkley, 74, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Thatch-Mann Cemetery. Viewing 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, and 8 a.m.-noon Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Peoples' Funeral Home.
Graveside service for Deacon Bennie (Charlie) Ratliff, 88, is 1 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, at Hatchett Cemetery in Tanner. Viewing 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, and 8 a.m.-noon Friday, April 10, at People's Funeral Home.
Ronnie Max Springer, 68, of Athens died Sunday at Huntsville Hospital. Services will be private.
