As Alabama eases back into reopening, many families continue to face struggles in paying their bills or putting food on the table. Fortunately, nonprofit organizations like Limestone County Churches Involved have continued to offer assistance to those in need.
LCCI President Tere Richardson said the organization is grateful for the influx of volunteers who signed up to help, as many volunteers were forced to change their routine in light of the novel coronavirus. Some of the new volunteers have also signed up to stay long-term, which is particularly helpful given the increase in families seeking LCCI's help.
"We've been running the numbers, and it looks like we're up a little more than 65% over what we were doing last year at this time," Richardson said.
She said that's just in the amount of people seeking grocery assistance. LCCI also provides personal hygiene items and general assistance with rent, utility bills and more. Richardson said they had to adjust their hours to continue helping as many people as possible while also helping reduce the spread of COVID-19.
"We know there are people who will need assistance with utilities, and we want to give them an opportunity to come in and get the help they need," Richardson said.
Those needing general assistance can call 256-262-0671 from 1–3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Food distributions will continue as normal from 9–11 a.m. Mondays through Fridays.
To anyone in a position to help, Richardson said LCCI is always in need of instant potatoes, rice, canned meats, boxed macaroni and cheese, and other nonperishable food items. She also encouraged donations of cloth face coverings for clients and of items that can be easily opened or prepared without can openers, heat or running water, as not everyone who receives a food distribution has access to those resources.
"We are in need of diapers, too," Richardson said, adding size 5 is usually the most requested. "That can be a big help."
If someone wants to help but doesn't feel comfortable visiting the store yet, monetary donations are also appreciated. Richardson said LCCI uses the donated funds to purchase food from Hometown Market.
"They have really good specials and (Hometown) allows us to purchase in bulk at those special prices," she said. "They're great to deal with and so supportive of our ministry. They're our go-to when we need to purchase food."
She praised Publix and Panera Bread for regularly donating food to the organization, too. Richardson also took time to say thank you to the many individuals who help LCCI help others.
"It continues to be something we are passionate about, reaching out to the people in need, but you're always concerned about your own safety and the safety of your customers or clients, so it can be a stressful time for volunteers," Richardson said. "I want to specifically call out Sandy Manderino and Daisy McCormack."
Manderino is director of LCCI, while McCormack is the organization's program coordinator. Her husband, John, frequently volunteers at LCCI to organize storage and provide fresh ideas for the nonprofit.
"A big 'thank you' to them and additionally, I would like to say thanks to our executive committee, too," Richardson said. "We have people on our executive committee that always have the community's and our clients' best interests at heart."
That committee includes vice president Jason Parnell, treasurer Doug Logan and secretary Ida Terry. In addition to the 42 churches that make up LCCI, the nonprofit includes the following Athens-Limestone Ministerial Association advisors: Bill Perkins, pastor at Journey Church; Eric Pugh, associate pastor at Lindsay Lane Baptist Church; and Clint Coffey, pastor at First Christian Church.
"These guys and gals are just tireless when it comes to our ministry and getting us prayerful wisdom," Richardson said. "I can't say enough about them. ... It would be great if I could just thank everybody, because they're all wonderful."
Visit churchesinvolved.org or follow Limestone County Churches Involved, Inc. on Facebook for more about the nonprofit.
