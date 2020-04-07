In case of emergency, call 911. In case of questions over what you can do under the governor's stay-at-home order, try calling someone else.
That's the message the Limestone County Sheriff's Office is trying to get across to residents after dispatchers saw an increase in calls over the weekend from residents who weren't sure what they could do under the stay-at-home order issued Friday by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.
"We saw a large number of calls fielded on the 911 line that were just people asking for details of the governor's order, mostly 'what can we do?' 'what can't we do?' 'is there a curfew?' things like that," said LCSO Spokesman Stephen Young.
Athens-Limestone County 911 receives around 100 calls a day, according to ALC911 director Brandon Wallace. Wallace said dispatchers don't know why the phone is ringing when they first answer and they aren't in the business of judging an emergency. However, acting as a phonebook or search engine for one person can take time and resources from someone trying to report a medical crisis, vehicle accident or crime.
"If you have an emergency or believe you have an emergency, call and we'll get you help," Wallace said. "But we're not directory assistance."
Young advised residents to get their information from official sources, such as the governor's office or emergency management agencies, instead of flooding 911 lines with nonemergency calls. He said residents can also use LCSO's nonemergency line at 256-232-0111.
But the simplest thing people can do is use common sense, he said.
"Ask if you should do it, not if you can," Young said. "If you don't need to do it, then it would make sense to stay at home and not worry about violating the order."
Order FAQ
To help clarify what is and isn't allowed under the new stay-at-home order, the governor's office and Alabama Department of Public Health released a list of frequently asked questions and their answers. Here is a brief overview:
• "When can I leave my home?" You can leave for the essential activities outlined by the order. These include getting necessary services or supplies for yourself, others or pets. If you work as a provider or manufacturer of these services or supplies, you might also be allowed to go to and from work.
• "What is necessary?" If it's necessary for someone's safety, sanitation or daily routine, then it's generally acceptable, but if you can delay, officials say you should.
• "Can I go to a church service, wedding or funeral?" Yes, but only if there are fewer than 10 people gathered or they remain in their cars — and even then, the people and vehicles must be at least 6 feet apart. Livestream services if possible so people can attend from a remote location.
• "What can I do outside?" Stay 6 feet apart from other people and don't gather in groups of more than 10. Spectator sports and activities that involve close contact or sharing equipment are not allowed.
• "Can I go to work?" Yes, if your workplace has been deemed essential, your work maintains the value of the workplace (i.e., a security guard or maintenance worker), your work allows others to work or shop remotely, or you don't have to be fewer than 6 feet away from a person.
• "Can someone visit my home to provide services?" If you can delay the service, do so.
• "Does it matter how I get from Point A to Point B?" No. The order does not prohibit any method of travel.
• "How do I know if my business or workplace is essential?" Visit https://bit.ly/stayathomeAL to see if it's on the list included in Ivey's order.
• "What if my business isn't listed as essential but I wasn't specifically told to close it?" The ADPH boils it down to this: You can always deliver a product, or the customer can meet you at the curb for pickup. If a person has to be within 6 feet of you to receive the service, it's not allowed. Remember customers are only allowed to leave their homes for essential goods and services.
• "Can I change my business model to make it essential?" Yes, but you can be held criminally liable if you aren't actually operating as an essential business.
• "What do I have to do to protect my employees?" Keep everyone 6 feet apart. Essential retailers, like grocery stores and pharmacies, should implement a max occupancy rate that is half what they would allow under normal circumstances. Follow sanitation guidelines from public health authorities.
• "Do my employees have to have credentials?" If you want to give out credentials, you can. The state government has no plans to issue credentials at this time.
Violating the state health order, a misdemeanor, is punishable by a fine of $25 to $500. Alabama law further states if the violation is an ongoing one, each day will be considered a separate offense.
The order is in effect 24/7 until at least April 30. There is no curfew, and there are not certain hours during which it is enforced or not enforced.
The list can be read in full on the PDFs below.
