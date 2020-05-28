Athens-Limestone Public Library reopened its doors to the public last week, and soon, the library's board of trustees will open applications for a new library director.
Paula Laurita, who served in the position for more than 10 years, left the position in March. Laura Poe stepped up to serve as interim director, but board members were forced to put the search for a permanent director on hold due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"We knew that it would be extremely difficult to do a search in the middle of a crisis like this," said board chairman Chris Anderson.
He said now that some time has passed and people are more comfortable with video conference calls and virtual interviews, the board is ready to form a search committee and begin looking for the next head librarian.
The library released a statement Wednesday formally announcing Laurita's departure and highlighting her time at the library. While serving as head librarian for ALPL, Laurita served as president of the Alabama Library Association and chair of the legislative committee for the American Library Association.
"Under her leadership, Laurita helped transform the Athens-Limestone Public Library from a small aging building with limited resources to a magnificent modern centerpiece on a main street leading to downtown Athens," the statement reads.
However, it wasn't always smooth sailing. In 2014, it was discovered the library's then-accountant was using library funds for personal expenses, and last year, the library's funding from city and county governments was cut by $60,000, with two county commissioners voicing concerns over Laurita's handling of library funds.
"With growth comes challenges, and our library has been no exception," the statement reads. "... During this time of growth and change, there were allegations Laurita mishandled library funds, but upon investigation by the ALPL Board of Trustees, no such misappropriation was discovered."
Anderson said with the change in leadership, the board will be looking into changes in how financial matters are handled throughout the library, but he made it clear the investigation and Laurita's departure were unrelated.
"She was not terminated," Anderson said.
Instead, he said, someone outside the library called and offered her an opportunity to establish a new library for NASA as the Marshall Space Flight Center Librarian. Laurita accepted the position, and Anderson said Poe has done "a great job" as interim director.
"She came into this in the middle of a worldwide crisis and has stayed abreast of what the national guidelines are ... and kept the board very informed," Anderson said. "She and April Wise (head of cataloguing and interim assistant director) have worked very hard to keep the employees and patrons safe."
While the five-person board expects Poe will toss her name in the hat to be the library's next director, Anderson said a seven-person search committee will be in charge of who gets the title. The committee will include two board members alongside a representative from each of the following: Athens City Council, Limestone County Commission, Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library, the Athens-Limestone County Public Library Foundation and the library staff.
Anderson said it's possible the new director will be announced later this summer.
