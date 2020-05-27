LifeSouth Community Blood Centers began testing all eligible blood donors for COVID-19 antibodies late last week.
Eric Franchois, LifeSouth district community development coordinator, said the antibody test is authorized for use by the Food and Drug Administration and detects if someone has developed antibodies to COVID-19. The antibody test is not a diagnostic test and will not determine if a person currently has the virus, LifeSouth officials said.
The organization is encouraging donors to make an appointment to donate in the coming weeks.
Plasma donated from recovered COVID-19 patients, or those who had the virus but were asymptomatic, can be a critical tool to help those patients severely affected by the virus, according to Franchois in a press release.
LifeSouth officials said they have been testing potential convalescent plasma donors for COVID-19 since April. The organization hopes by testing all blood donors, more donors will be willing to donate.
Officials said since the first convalescent donation in April, LifeSouth has collected plasma from donors in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. These units have been transfused to critically ill patients in local hospitals served by the community blood center, officials said.
LifeSouth is currently experiencing a critical need for all blood types. The organization assures it is safe to give blood.
Franchois said all donor centers and bloodmobiles are enforcing social distancing between donors and implementing heightened sanitation protocols.
LifeSouth's donor centers in North Alabama are located in Madison, Huntsville, Albertville, Decatur, Cullman and Florence.
Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental permission. Donors should also weigh a minimum 110 pounds and be in good health. Photo identification is needed in order to donate.
Find a blood drive
LifeSouth will be in these locations on the following dates :
• Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. today;
• Cumberland Center, Ardmore Avenue in Ardmore, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday; and
• Dollar Tree, U.S. 72 in Athens, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, June 6;
Visit www.lifesouth.org or call 888-795-2707 to find out more.
