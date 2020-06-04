The Limestone County Democrats and Limestone County NAACP are partnering up to host a food drive that will benefit residents in the community.
The drive is seeking donations of nonperishable food items and gift cards to grocery stores that will be given to a local food bank run by Women Empowering Women.
Volunteers will be at the Limestone County Democrats headquarters at 22143 U.S. 72, Athens, next to Buffalo Wild Wings, from noon to 6 p.m. June 13 to collect donations.
“All the food banks in the area are having a lot of difficulty,” said Limestone County Democrats Chair Ken Hines. “So many people are out of work and need food. There are hungry people in this county, and that shouldn't be.”
Hines said once the donations are collected, food and gift cards will be distributed to those who need them in Limestone County.
“Anyone who would like to help is welcome to make a donation,” he said. “You do not have to be a member of the Limestone County Democrats or the NAACP to help out. If you are willing to bring items by, we will make sure they get used.”
Wilbert Woodruff, president of the Limestone County NAACP, said Hines contacted him last week and asked if the two organizations could partner for the drive, and Woodruff was glad the NAACP could help.
“The need for donations has been overwhelming since the pandemic hit,” Woodruff said. “... We love to try to make a difference and support the community overall.”
Hines said the decision was made to have one specific drop-off date and time instead of an ongoing collection due to the coronavirus pandemic and need for social distancing. He said any donated gift cards will help recipients purchase perishable food items like milk, meat and fresh vegetables that cannot otherwise be donated due to shelf stability.
“If people want to donate gift cards that specific stores offer, the food bank can hand them out to a needy person, too,” Hines said. “I think $20 would be a good amount (per card).”
Due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and how long the pandemic will last, Hines said more food drives could be announced in the future. For more information on the drive, contact Hines at 502-229-2277.
