After months spent in limbo, waiting on the go-ahead from the state Supreme Court, jury trials will finally be underway again in Limestone County next month.
Presiding Circuit Judge Robert Baker announced Friday the decision to resume jury trials Oct. 19, though there will be precautions in place to protect jurors along the way.
For starters, jury qualification and selection will take place at the Athens Senior Center on West Pryor Street until further notice. Baker said that even the largest courtroom at the Limestone County Courthouse wouldn't be big enough to handle the process of narrowing a group of potential jurors down to 12.
Masks will be required and provided free of charge, if needed, to those at the senior center, he said. There will also be temperature checks to screen for people with a fever above 100 degrees, and hand sanitizer will be readily available.
"The jury selection process is not expected to take more than three to four hours," Baker said. "Potential jurors not selected will be excused. Those selected for jury duty will be asked to report to the Limestone County Courthouse to commence the trial."
However, once there, they won't be seated in a jury box. Instead, jurors will be spread throughout the courtroom gallery, where jury deliberations will also be held.
While perhaps not ideal, Baker said these adjustments had to be made to protect jurors while also not ignoring the constitutional rights of those accused of a crime.
"We are one of the fastest growing counties in the state," he said. "Our caseload, including capital murder cases, has not slowed during the COVID pandemic. ... Circuit Judge Chad Wise and I are keenly aware of the concerns of potential jurors and litigants posed by COVID-19, and we want to assure the public that we recognize their concerns and are doing everything within our power to ensure that the proceedings will be conducted in the safest and most efficient manner possible."
When the virus first reached the state earlier this year, the Alabama Supreme Court suspended all jury summonses and trials. That suspension is set to end Sept. 14.
