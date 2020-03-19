Editor's note: All COVID-19 updates and stories from The News Courier will be posted as breaking news. These stories will be free to all readers, regardless of subscription status. However, we encourage you to support this and future coverage by calling 256-232-2720 or visiting enewscourier.com/subscription purchasing a subscription to The News Courier.
County buildings are officially closed to the public after the governor and state health officer issued an order Thursday suspending certain public gatherings, the Limestone County Commission announced.
Offices closed include: the county courthouse, Washington Street and Clinton Street courthouse annexes, all district tool sheds, Council on Aging, community corrections, emergency management agency office, county archives and the lobbies of the sheriff's office and county jail.
This closure will last until further notice, the commission said in a statement. Senior centers closed earlier this week, but the county said the Meals on Wheels program will continue.
"The health and safety of our citizens and employees will always be our main concern," said Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly.
Residents are encouraged to conduct business online, by mail or by phone, as employees will still arrive to work to field calls and process mail. Visit limestonelicense.com for the Limestone County license commissioner, limestonerevenue.net for the Limestone County revenue commissioner and limestonecounty-al.gov for ways to reach other departments.
Michelle Williamson, community relations coordinator, said road crews would operate as normal during this time.
LCSO changes
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office and jail will operate as usual, the county said. However, the following changes have been implemented:
• Apply for pistol permits online at limestonesheriff.com or by calling 256-232-0111;
• Visit iwebvisit.com to schedule remote visits with inmates;
• Fingerprinting and background checks are suspended until further notice; and
• Programs and clergy services for inmates are canceled until further notice.
