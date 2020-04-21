The Limestone County District Attorney's Office is joining officials across the state and nation to recognize this week as National Crime Victim's Rights Week.
Limestone County District Attorney Brian C.T. Jones said this week is generally marked with activities in individual communities across the state and nation.
“However, considering the national health crisis and Alabama Governor Kay Ivey's request of Alabamians to 'social distance,' most community events have been canceled,” Jones said.
Others, however, have continued online. Visit "Brian C.T. Jones, Limestone County District Attorney” on Facebook for information on local events, or follow the Alabama District Attorneys Association on Facebook for information on state events.
“The Limestone County District Attorney's Office plays a unique role in assisting crime victims,” Jones said. “It is our shared mission to ensure Alabama's crime victims' rights are respected, that each victim is treated with dignity and each is provided with assistance to thrive in their new reality. Whether that is shelter assistance for a domestic violence victim, counseling for a child of abuse, or financial compensation through Alabama's Victim Compensation Fund, we will endeavor in each act we perform to help in healing and end any other victimization.”
Jones said Alabama's Crime Victim's Bill of Rights was enacted into law nearly 30 years ago and paved the way for victims to be better protected and represented after a crime.
“Prior to that historical and important legislation, victims were often excluded from the justice system – both physically and emotionally,” Jones aid. “Many were not allowed in courtrooms, most were not informed of the outcomes of their cases, and others were denied the opportunity to speak at a a sentencing or parole hearing.”
Jones said today, next week and every day going forward, the Limestone County District Attorney's Office will continue to assist, include and respect the victims of crime and their families, as they seek to ensure justice is served in all corners of a courtroom and all corners of the great state of Alabama.
“My office together with 41 other Alabama district attorneys make up the Alabama District Attorneys Association,” Jones said. “As prosecutors, we carry the highest burden in the Alabama justice system, each tasked with protecting the citizens of Alabama, providing a voice for victims and seeking justice for all. District attorneys provide support and guidance to victims of crime, build partnerships with service providers and committed to empowering victims and preventing further victimization.”
“Nothing in the governor's stay at home order requires a victim to stay in a violent situation,” said Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall on Monday.
Marshall and Jones encourage victims of any crime to call a crisis line for assistance. Crisis Services of North Alabama can be reached at 256-716-1000, and AshaKiran can be reached at 256-509-1882. Call 1-800-799-7233, 1-800-650-6522 or 1-800-273-8255 to reach any of the national crisis lines, which are open 24/7. Victims can also text “LOVEIS” to 22522 for help.
Those in immediate danger are encouraged to dial 911.
