State and local officials are already taking action to make voting safe during the 2020 election cycle.
Safeguarding efforts include allowing anyone to vote absentee, even if they are just worried about contracting or spreading the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, to make polling places safe, Alabama has amassed $7.7 million in state and federal funding for its 67 counties to cover masks, gloves, disinfectant spray, hand sanitizer, alcohol wipes and professional cleaning services, according to information supplied by Grace Newcombe, press secretary for the Alabama Secretary of State.
“This funding will protect the health and safety of our voters, poll workers and others involved in the electoral process," Secretary of State John Merrill said in a statement.
Counties will pay for cleaning and sanitizing up front, then apply for reimbursement from the state, Newcombe said.
Probate judges in each county could take other steps to ensure safety, such as making sure polling booths are properly spaced and limiting the number of voters in the polling place, she added.
The primary runoff election is July 14. The general election, when the nation elects a president, is Nov. 3.
Absentee voting
Under normal conditions, voters can cast an absentee ballot if they are physically ill or infirmed; are away at college; are overseas in the military; or are planning to be out of town on business on election day. None of those excuses covers simple fear of contracting or spreading the coronavirus. So, the rules have been changed so any voter can cast an absentee ballot if they do not feel safe coming to the polls.
“Amid coronavirus concerns, it is important to remember that Alabamians who are concerned about contracting or spreading an illness have the opportunity to avoid the polls on election day by casting an absentee ballot,” Merrill said.
How to apply
Voting absentee is easy, but it involves a couple of steps. The first step is applying for a ballot. Alabamians can get an absentee voting application online at https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/absentee-voting or by calling or visiting Brad Curnutt, Limestone County absentee election manager, at 256-216-3875 or at 200 W. Washington St., Athens.
Check the right box
Once you receive your application in the mail, begin filling it out. If you are voting absentee due to concerns about contracting or spreading coronavirus, make sure you check the box that reads as follows: “I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls. Once you complete your application, attach a photocopy of your driver's license or qualifying ID and mail it to the address provided.
When it is received, Curnutt will determine if you are a registered voter, verify your ID and send you a ballot.
Curnutt says he reviews each application and sends the applicant a ballot on the same day. Even with a speedy turnaround, voters should never wait until the cutoff to apply for a ballot because any delay could cost you your chance to vote, Curnutt said.
"The last day to apply for an absentee ballot for the primary runoff is July 9, but voters can apply for a ballot right now," Curnutt said, noting he's already received just under 200 ballots for the runoff.
He received 237 ballots in the primary election, he said, but that was before the coronavirus pandemic struck.
Voters have extra time to cast absentee ballots in the runoff election because it was initially set for March 31, then moved to July 14 due to the pandemic.
Ballot return deadline
The deadline to return an absentee ballot to the absentee election manager is the close of business July 13, and the last day to postmark an absentee ballot is July 13.
Voters who are eligible to vote due to the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act will have until July 14 to postmark an absentee ballot.
Merrill believes the steps taken to extend and open up absentee voting and allowing counties to be reimbursed for cleaning and sanitizing at the polls should make a difference.
“We have worked to provide safe, secure and free elections for the people of Alabama through offering an extended absentee voting period for the upcoming primary runoff election, and we will continue to see that Alabamians have the opportunity to participate in the electoral process in a way that does not affect their health or well-being," Merrill said.
