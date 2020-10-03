Lindsay Lane Christian Academy headmaster Steve Murr knows what it's like to have a very small school, so when he learned of another small school in need, LLCA was quick to come to its aid.
Like LLCA, Windswept Academy, in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, is a private, non-denominational Christian school, educating students from the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation. Murr said the area was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and many of the students are stuck, unable to attend in-person instruction while also struggling to access the internet or other means of furthering their education in a pandemic.
"They don't have the supplies to send to their kids," Murr said. "... When we found out about that, we looked to see if we had some curriculum that wasn't being used and things from other years. Some of it's outdated, but it's stuff they can use."
When LLCA's director of development, Myra Carter, called Windswept Academy's principal to say they'd be sending those items to help, Murr said the principal "was in tears that someone all the way down in Alabama would care enough."
On Friday, LLCA seniors gathered in the school's pavilion at the Den Campus to box up schoolbooks, workbooks, visual aids, flash cards and more. Some of the elementary students had made cards to send, too, and two seniors sat in a corner adding even more to the pile to share with Windswept students.
"We got to call them this morning, talk to the director and kind of figure out more about the school," LLCA senior Ava Whitmire said, adding she'd love to one day start a pen pal program with some of Windswept's students.
Looking around the group of seniors packing boxes, she noted there's only 16 seniors at LLCA but they're "like a family." Whitmire said when she first heard about Windswept Academy, "I was like, 'Ooh, a smaller school than us!'"
LLCA started 12 years ago with only 32 students, not much smaller than Windswept's current student body.
"Now we're at 530 students," Murr said. "God has really blessed us, and we just want to try and bless some other schools."
He said LLCA administrators hope to develop partnerships with other schools and in particular Windswept Academy, so they can continue providing support and encouragement in the future.
