Help is on the way to multiple groups across Alabama thanks to a series of relief grants.
Over $17 million in Community Development Block Grants were announced by Gov. Kay Ivey Friday. The funds are to help provide relief to Alabamians that qualify who have been faced with unemployment or other economic hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local agency Community Action Partnership will be receiving $1.05 million in funds. The group covers Limestone and Madison counties as well as Huntsville.
According to the agency's website, “Community Action Partnership changes people’s lives, embodies the spirit of hope, improves communities and makes America a better place to live. Our mission is to enhance the quality of life through the mobilization of federal, state and local resources in order to provide advocacy, economic development and assistance to move low-income people toward self-sufficiency.”
According to the release, funds will be used for several different services, including those designed for seniors, people with disabilities and low-income families.
“COVID-19 has disrupted lives in many ways and in varying degrees,” Ivey said. “It is my hope that the services provided by these funds will help people as they work toward a quick and complete economic recovery.”
The grants are being administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs through funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to a release from the office of the governor.
“Gov. Ivey is determined to help Alabama and Alabamians emerge from this pandemic as strong if not stronger than ever,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA stands ready to be a part of that process with the funds made available through our programs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.