Local leaders in education, health care and government on Friday praised community efforts and shared their plans for the coming weeks.
Each of the six who spoke during a press conference said it was the work of the Athens-Limestone community that helped flatten the curve and prevent a major outbreak in the area. Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said he's even gotten calls from other county commissioners wondering how they can achieve similar results in their respective counties.
He said it's all about the people in the community. He said even with stay-at-home orders and social distancing, the community found a way to grow closer.
"Our citizens have done a phenomenal job, our health care people have done a wonderful job, and our education people have stayed on top of this thing," Daly said.
Praising local educators was a major component of the briefing. Daly shared a letter his son's first grade teacher sent him, Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks shared how his grandson stays connected to his class through Zoom, and representatives from Athens City Schools and Limestone County Schools each thanked their faculty and staff for their work during the pandemic.
"The brag today is on our teachers," said ACS Superintendent Trey Holladay. "They have been phenomenal, working in an adverse situation, but I knew they would be awesome."
He said there are two kinds of employees at ACS, teachers and those who support teachers. Thanks to those groups and students remaining actively engaged, the district expected to finish its school year as initially planned on May 22.
Brad Lewis, executive director of curriculum and instruction for Limestone County Schools, said the amount of engagement and learning has been "incredible."
"Our teachers are doing an amazing job," he said.
Online registration for kindergartners for the 2020-2021 school year is going on now. Lewis said parents can register their child online now and should receive an invitation in June to learn more about their school or class. District choice, in which students outside the LCS district can apply to attend an LCS campus, will begin July 1.
Free meals for all students under 18 are still being provided by ACS on Mondays and Thursdays. Holladay said 67 child nutrition program workers are averaging 3,500 meals served per day.
Hospital update
Athens-Limestone Hospital President David Pryor said Limestone County has avoided a death from COVID-19 because the community put such emphasis on following health guidelines and the hospital put such emphasis on preparing for the disease.
"I'm from Birmingham, and I've been very impressed with how this community came together to address this situation," he said.
Between March 13 and Friday morning, 865 people had been tested for the disease, a "significant amount of testing in this market," he said. Only 40 were confirmed positive.
However, the hospital has noticed a recent increase in patients seeking emergency treatment or needing hospitalization for issues unrelated to COVID-19.
"What we're determining is ... patients have stayed at home from the hospital to be careful not to overtax our system, to the point that they may be putting themselves in danger and not getting the care they need," Pryor said.
He said the hospital is still very much capable of handling acute care needs and is still available 24 hours a day for patient care.
For those visiting a clinic, Pryor encouraged patients to wear a mask. He said clinics affiliated with the hospital can and will provide a mask, but "it will help us out tremendously" if patients who have access to one at home bring it with them to wear at the clinic.
As for masks for other first responders, Limestone County EMA director Rita White said they have been distributing masks and supplies to area agencies as they receive them. She praised Steelcase for making and delivering masks, adding LCEMA had already delivered some of them to Athens Fire & Rescue and planned to deliver others to Athens Police Department.
"We're really appreciative of those who donated supplies," she said. "... I ask the public to continue hand sanitizing, keep washing those hands, using social distancing, because it's working."
Extending state of emergency
Marks announced he, like many mayors, would be seeking an extension of a previous state-of-emergency resolution. He said the community has done a great job at flattening the curve and staying home unless it was necessary to leave, but "if and when Gov. (Kay) Ivey opens the state of Alabama, we need to do it cautiously."
The extension is not related to the governor's stay-at-home order and would apply only to Athens. It allows the mayor to take certain actions as needed, including personnel and purchasing decisions, and does not affect whether Athenians can resume normal activities after the stay-at-home order is lifted.
Marks encouraged local businesses to be responsible as stay-at-home orders are lifted, asking them to monitor employees, wear face masks and have "very careful precautions" to maintain social distancing.
