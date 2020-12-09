COVID-19 has been changing the landscape in many areas this year, and one of those areas has been in the life of students. For enrollees at Calhoun Community College, some help is on the way, thanks to one local corporation.
Aerospace and defense company Lockheed Martin, a community partner for Calhoun, recently presented the college with a check for $75,000 to assist students with academic scholarships and emergency funds not related to tuition. $25,000 of the funds will be used to create the Lockheed Martin Endowed Scholarship.
“Creating an endowed scholarship means it will benefit generations of college students,” said Johnette Davis, foundation director for the school. “Right now, we are open for scholarship applications, and I invite students to apply by Feb. 1.”
Davis said creating scholarship opportunities for students is very important.
“All of our students have needs, and this helps them get to the next step in their education,” she said.
According to Calhoun, Lockheed Martin's partnership enables the continued development of a strong workforce related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics for NASA’s vision for space exploration, as well as other regional activities.
“Lockheed Martin is an ideal community partner for Calhoun,” Davis said. “They support us by providing intern opportunities and new hire opportunities for students as well as their financial support for student scholarships and the emergency fund. If there are other businesses that want to partner with Calhoun, we welcome that conversation. You can visit calhoun.edu/foundation to reach out to the foundation office online.”
