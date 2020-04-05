Beginning Monday, April 6, Athens City Schools will offer drive-thru pick-up meals for students in Limestone County from 10 a.m. until noon Mondays and Thursdays at Athens Elementary School, 601 S. Clinton Street, Athens.
Officials said food will not be available for pick up at Limestone County Schools locations that were previously advertised. However, anyone 18 years and younger is invited to pick up meals at Athens Elementary School while supplies last, officials said.
• Monday drive-thru pick up will include two days of food to cover Monday and Tuesday meals for children (4 meals total; 2 breakfasts; 2 lunches).
• Thursday drive-thru pick up will include two days work of food to cover Thursday and Friday meals for children (4 meals total; 2 breakfasts, 2 lunches).
• A child (18 or under) must be present.
• All meas are provided free of charge.
Visit acs-k12.org/coronavirus.cnp for meal schedules and menus.
