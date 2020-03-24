To ensure safety inside and outside public storm shelters in Limestone County, officials are asking residents who use the shelters to bring their own disinfection supplies to prevent the spread of new coronavirus.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville on Monday predicted strong to severe storms, possibly even tornadoes, across the Tennessee Valley this afternoon and evening.
"We are more concerned about late (Tuesday) afternoon to evening, when numerous storms could develop and all modes of hail, damaging wind and tornadoes will be possible," NWS meteorologist Ashley Ravenscraft said.
Because of the threat, public storm shelters in Limestone County will be open, but emergency officials advise residents to be ready in another way, too. The threat of contracting or spreading new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, remains a concern.
As of Monday afternoon, Alabama had 167 confirmed cases of COVID-19 but no deaths. Nationwide, there were 33,404 cases and 400 deaths.
BYOS
Officials at the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency ask residents who use public storm shelters to bring their own disinfectants to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
"With the threat of severe weather on Tuesday, we ask residents to think about their shelter options," EMA said in a press release. "If you must take shelter in one of our community safe rooms, you must use as many precautions as possible to inhibit the spread of COVID-19. You will be required to practice social distancing between yourself and others, if possible. Please have your go-kit or bag ready and add your sanitary supplies to help prevent the spread of COVID-19."
The EMA also advised residents to remain weather aware throughout the day by monitoring local media or a NOAA weather radio. There are numerous computer applications available to alert you of impending severe weather.
Weather on paper
Today's daytime forecast called for mostly sunny skies, a high near 69, a low around 54, gusts as high as 20 mph and a 70% chance of precipitation, with up to an inch of rain possible. Unfortunately, that doesn't really convey the severe weather threat.
"We do have a threat of strong to severe storms Tuesday," Ravenscraft said. "A warm front will lift through the area early Tuesday morning, at or just after sunrise," she said. "We we expect numerous showers and thunderstorms with this front, and we could see some strong winds and potentially some quarter-size hail from these storms. After that lifts north, we expect a break late morning or early afternoon. Than we will see the second round of more severe storms."
Shelter list
The storm shelter at Athens High School — the only public storm shelter in Athens — will not be open Tuesday because school officials do not want to foster the spread of new coronavirus. All other public storm shelters will be open, including:
• Ardmore Community Safe Room, 29910 Park Ave., Ardmore;
• Ark of Promise Community Safe Room, 15159 Brownsferry Road, Athens;
• Clements Community Safe Room, 9158 U.S. 72 West, Athens;
• Cowford Community Safe Room, 14008 Grover Drive, Athens;
• Elkmont Community Safe Room, 19663 Sandlin Road, Elkmont;
• Goodsprings Community Safe Room, 33634 Alabama 99, Anderson;
• Pine Ridge Community Safe Room, 10078 Settle Road, Athens;
• Pisgah Community Safe Room, 27718 McKee Road, Toney;
• Pleasant Grove Community Safe Room, 9080 Upper Snake Road, Athens; and
• Wooley Springs Community Safe Room, 26069 Alabama 251, Elkmont.
Other shelters, safe rooms
Here are the locations of other community safe rooms and storm shelters:
• Ardmore City Hall, 25844 Main St., Ardmore, Tennessee;
• Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 1418 Old Railroad Bed Road, Madison;
• Lester Community Shelter, 30306 Lester Road, Lester;
• Owens Elementary School, 21465 Alabama 99, Athens; and
• West Limestone High School, 10945 School House Road, Lester.
