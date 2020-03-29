Because schools, businesses and churches have closed indefinitely in response to the new coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, more people are spending their free time on Alabama waterways, an official said Sunday.
"Activity on Alabama’s lakes, rivers and other bodies of water typically increases during spring break, but the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Marine Patrol Division troopers have seen numbers spike during the past few days," said Sgt. Chad Pate, ALEA-Marine Patrol Division, assistant commander of the Northern District.
"These troopers are patrolling waterways daily, and they want everyone to have an enjoyable but safe time by adhering to Gov. Kay Ivey’s order" for combating the spread of the virus, he said.
Alabama beaches were closed Thursday, March 19. However, as of 5 p.m. Saturday, the state has also banned all nonwork-related gatherings of 10 or more people as well as all nonwork-related gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent 6-foot distance between people, Pate said.
Troopers with ALEA’s Marine Patrol remind boaters of social distancing, as well as water safety:
• Realize the designated driver practice works as well on the water as it does on the road. If boaters insist on having alcoholic beverages on board, make sure there is a designated driver;
• Be courteous and cautious;
• Follow boating rules. Know what to do in a head-to-head meeting and know the right-of-way rules and regulations;
• Make sure life jackets are accessible, in good condition, sized for the intended individual and U.S. Coast Guard-approved;
• Make sure there is one personal flotation device (PFD) on board for each person on the boat that is sized and intended for that individual. Children younger than 8 must wear PFDs;
• Make sure the required navigation lights are on and in good working order when boating at night. Operate at slower speeds and don’t venture into unfamiliar territory;
• Give other boaters plenty of room. Don’t operate too closely to private docks or the shoreline, and give skiers and swimmers a wide berth;
• Never overload a vessel. Follow the capacity plate guidelines; and
• Make it a habit to check the vessel’s safety equipment before using the vessel — every time.
