Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday that Alabama's statewide mask ordinance would be extended until at least Nov. 8, citing the upcoming Nov. 3 election as one of the factors in her decision.
"It's important to have a safe work environment for our poll workers, poll watchers and those of us who would like to vote in person," she said.
Ivey again thanked Alabamians for their patience. She said she'd like to have the ordinance lifted as much as anyone else — "if not more" — but that the decline in hospitalizations and the daily number of new COVID-19 cases in the state continues to show the effectiveness of wearing the masks.
"I'd hate to see us pull back too quickly and negate the progress we've made by risking another spike due to a false sense of security, the upcoming winter months, the flu season and a host of other reasons," she said.
That said, Alabama voters will not be required to wear a mask or other facial covering if they decide to vote in person Nov. 3. Ivey said she will wear one, "because I want to protect our poll workers and others going into the polls as well," but her mask order will not interfere if a voter chooses not to do the same.
Hospital visits
Ivey also took the time to issue another change to her safer-at-home order, including a clarification for hospitals and long-term care facilities.
"I want to set the record straight: These health orders have never prevented someone from accompanying a loved one into the hospital if they are a caregiver or needed to help make decisions on behalf of the loved one being admitted," she said.
The amended order also specifies that all long-term care facilities allow each patient or resident to receive visits from one visitor at a time. However, the policy says allowing such visitation in a hospital or care facility is subject to "reasonable restrictions."
Some of those restrictions could include a county's positive test rate, a high number of COVID-19 cases within the facility, whether the patient or resident is positive for COVID-19, the caregiver's or visitor's symptoms or failure to follow health guidelines.
Labor Day weekend
The first item on the list — the county's positive test rate — could be problematic for Limestone County, which remains one of only six counties in the state still listed as "Very High Risk" by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Visits for COVID-like symptoms and daily new case numbers are declining, but they've only been doing so for the last few days, according to ADPH data.
The county has seen at least 2,157 confirmed or probable cases of the disease since the pandemic began in Alabama, along with 20 confirmed or probable deaths. While the state as a whole has been touted as avoiding a spike in cases following the Labor Day weekend, ADPH reports Limestone County did see a rise in average cases in the days that followed that weekend and even came close to its one-day new case record Sept. 18.
Likewise, the percentage of tests that come back confirmed positive has risen. In late August, when Ivey last announced an amendment to the safer-at-home order, the rate in Limestone County was around 9.59%. That number dropped to 7.36% for the week including Labor Day, then jumped to 11.1% and 11.3% for the weeks that followed.
Vaccines, flu season
Health officials continue to emphasize the importance of getting a flu vaccine, as flu season in the middle of a pandemic is just one more way 2020 is proving itself an unprecedented year.
"I think the real concern is we just don't know what flu season looks like in COVID time," Dr. Scott Harris, state health officer, said. "It's certainly reasonable to think that people can get both at once."
He said past influenza seasons have swamped hospitals, so while they're experienced in how to manage those surges, "this is a larger version for the plans they have in place."
The Limestone County Health Department has already announced a drive-thru flu clinic 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the Sportsplex on U.S. 31 in Athens. Anyone with proof of insurance from Medicaid, Medicare Part B or Blue Cross/Blue Shield can get a free vaccination; cost is $2 for everyone else.
As for a COVID-19 vaccine, Harris said the state is already in talks with the federal government about how to provide a free vaccine for residents. He said most of the costs related to distribution and storage will be covered with federal funding, and much of the plan involves getting the vaccine to "people who already do vaccines" for administering the vaccine to the public.
"We are working with providers and provider groups to make sure we have people available who are willing and able to give the vaccine and have all of the logistics worked out to do that," Harris said, adding the plan for prioritizing who gets the vaccine first will be public. "Obviously, we want to protect those who are high risk for serious illness or highest risk for exposure. ... We want it to be fair and equitable, and we want the public to understand we are making those decisions in full daylight."
