Those looking to work at the new Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing USA plant can still apply and interview for a position, but production at the plant has been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MTMUS previously said it would start production in spring 2021. On April 9, state and local government officials learned production had been delayed "to a time period later in 2021," according to a statement from Toni Eberhart, MTMUS spokesperson.
Eberhart said the delay was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to affect critical equipment delivery schedules, create labor shortages and slow construction.
However, the setbacks haven't affected the plant's goal to provide up to 4,000 jobs in North Alabama. MTMUS continues to recruit candidates for its team, but Eberhart did say the hiring process has changed.
"With the health and wellness of our employees and greater community in mind, interviews have transitioned to video or phone conferencing where possible and day-of-work assessments for current candidates have been temporarily paused," Eberhart said.
Visit MazdaToyota.com for more information and to apply.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.