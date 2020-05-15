Steve Morlock, of Rescue Inc., puts a COVID-19 testing swab up the nasal passage of Sharon Branand, of West Chesterfield, N.H., during a pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic at the Brattleboro Union High School's parking lot, in Brattleboro, Vt., Thursday, May 14, 2020. The clinics are part of the state's efforts to ramp up testing and prevent the spread of COVID-19.