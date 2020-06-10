The City of Athens has established a timeframe for resuming in-person court proceedings as well as safety guidelines for those attending.
In-person municipal court proceedings will resume July 7, according to a release from the office of Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks.
Municipal Court Judge Don Mansell has established the following guidelines in order to help promote safety and social distancing:
• Masks or some other form of facial covering must be worn over the nose and mouth;
• Only defendants and their attorneys will be admitted into the courtroom. No children, visitors or spectators allowed;
• No one can remain in the lobby;
• No more than 25 defendants will be admitted at any time;
• Defendants will be admitted at scheduled time for Tuesday dockets;
• Defendants will be admitted in groups of 25 on a first-come, first-served basis for Thursday dockets;
• Defendants will be allowed to check in no earlier than 15 minutes ahead of appointed time and should not try to enter the building beforehand. There will be a 30-minute grace period after scheduled time. Afterwards, defendants will not be admitted but may receive another scheduled time to appear;
• Seating will be assigned; and
• All parties must maintain at least 6 feet of separation at all times.
As part of these guidelines, attorneys must remain in the courtroom and must file any motions ahead of the court date when possible.
Virtual hearings may be requested by emailing court@athensal.us or sending a fax to 256-233-6889.
“Municipal court officials strongly encourage persons over the age of 65, persons who are considered high risk, persons who have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 or have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 30 days to not appear in court,” according to the release. “Those persons can contact the clerk’s office for assistance. That number is 256-233-8733.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.