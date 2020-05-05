With gatherings of more than 10 still restricted by the state health order, the Athens-Limestone Ministerial Alliance has had to change how it normally celebrates the National Day of Prayer.
Previous years have included a midday gathering in downtown Athens, with local officials and residents joining to pray. This year, ALMA will still honor the day at noon Thursday, but leaders will do so through a prerecorded broadcast that will air online at https://fb.me/almaunity and on the radio on WKAC 1080 AM. It will also play over the speaker system on The Square.
"We didn't want to cancel the event," said Mark Klaus, pastor of Apostolic Christian Church. "With media the way it is ... you don't have to be there physically. You can join from the couch, the car, at work if you're listening in."
The program will last from noon until 12:30 p.m. The following people will join Klaus:
• Joseph Fifer, minister of Full Gospel Tabernacle, praying for God's glory;
• Lance Pitt, chief of the Piney Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, praying for emergency responders;
• Ronnie Marks, Athens mayor, praying for government;
• Robert Malone, pastor of Village View United Methodist Church, praying for the armed forces;
• Frank Travis, Athens city councilman, praying for the community;
• Collin Daly, chairman of the Limestone County Commission, praying for the school systems;
• Eugene English, pastor of Little Elk Missionary Baptist Church, praying for churches and families; and
• Andy John, pastor of Lindsay Lane Baptist Church, praying for benediction.
Each National Day of Prayer has a theme, and Klaus said this year's theme, Habakkuk 2:14, is particularly fitting. In the King James version of the Bible, the verse reads, "For the earth shall be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord, as the waters cover the sea."
"It's just interesting; this theme was put out before the virus even became the news, and what better theme to have than praying God's glory," Klaus said.
He said during difficult times, more people seek answers to satisfy a spiritual longing within themselves. He believes now, when so many have been affected by the novel coronavirus, many are turning to Christianity for those answers.
"I believe through this, God will perform miracles, and there will be a huge worldwide turning to the Lord — a revival," he said.
Though Thursday is a day on which groups across the country will pray, Klaus invited anyone who needs prayer at any other time to reach out to ALMA. The alliance can be reached through its Facebook page or by emailing almaunityinChrist@gmail.com.
"Anyone who needs prayer or just to talk to somebody, visit our page," Klaus said. "... We'd be glad to pray for any need."
ALMA also oversees Limestone County Churches Involved, a local nonprofit that provides grocery and financial assistance to residents. Klaus encouraged those who are in a position to give back to support LCCI. Nonperishable food donations can be made directly to LCCI, or monetary donations can be mailed to ALMA for LCCI at P.O. Box 658, Athens, AL 35612.
