Gov. Kay Ivey has announced a state of emergency in Alabama in light of a second confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state.
Dr. Scott Harris with the Alabama Department of Public Health said five possible cases are known as of Friday afternoon. However, only two were confirmed at 5 p.m.
Ivey said declaring the state of emergency would strengthen efforts and plans to help health care facilities and residents in Alabama. She praised President Donald Trump for declaring a national emergency.
Harris said the second confirmed case was a Jefferson County resident who had been isolating at home. He said they found out about the case less than 30 minutes before the press conference Friday afternoon.
"We have preliminary reports of three additional cases," he said, but he could not say where they were located.
Call center
A toll-free hotline will go live 8 a.m. Saturday for those unsure if they need to be tested for COVID-19. Harris stressed the hotline is for those who are concerned about whether to seek testing, not a way for Alabamians to reach a physician or be diagnosed.
The number is 1-888-264-2256.
Schools closing
All prekindergarten through 12th grade schools will close March 18 at the end of business, Mackey and Ivey said.
"That gives parents three days extra to begin working on and thinking about child care," Mackey said.
Schools will remain closed for two and a half weeks, starting March 19 and continuing until at least April 3. Mackey said prior to April 3, an announcement would be made regarding whether to reopen April 6.
Parents are encouraged to stay informed by regularly visiting their school or district's website and by following their school or district on social media. The News Courier will also have more information as it becomes available.
