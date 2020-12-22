A neighborhood in northeast Athens decided to light the night in hopes of a brighter 2021 last week.
Alice Cosco said she and her neighbors on Georgie Edith Lane, near the intersection of Nick Davis and Oakdale roads, decided to line their street with luminaries for a few hours. They started as the sun set so neighbors and passersby could best enjoy the display.
"We have all encountered our own personal challenges as well as the community challenges of everyday life and how it has changed," Cosco told The News Courier.
She said the neighborhood is a supportive and caring one, which might just be the neighbors' one constant in an otherwise unstable year.
With the luminaries, they hoped to lift spirits for their neighborhood and others.
"Doing the luminaries is a way to uplift our spirit and gives us hope of a brighter, safer and healthier future," Cosco said. "We have much to be thankful for and much to look forward to in 2021."
