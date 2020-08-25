Distance learning for students has become much more prevalent this school year, as many parents have selected the remote route for their children amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this month, Gov. Kay Ivey announced $100 million of state CARES Act funds will be used to help provide internet access for students to aid with their learning during this time. The initiative is called the Alabama Broadband Connectivity for Students program and will cover the cost of equipment, installation fees and internet service through December for students who are eligible for free or reduced lunch through the National School Lunch Program.
“Despite the upheavals in our lives during the past few months and at least into the near future, children must be able to continue their classroom instruction,” Ivey said at the program's launch. “This funding will expand internet access to allow more students to access distance learning while creating smaller classes in schools that provide those options and will also ensure their safety during the pandemic.”
Athens City Schools put a resource page on its website at acs-k12.org/ABC to explain which students in the system are eligible for the program. Like the school lunch program, eligibility is based on household income. For example, a family of four can make no more than $48,470 in order to use the voucher.
There is also a “fast pass” website to help families with an expedited enrollment process.
According to Eric Mackey, Alabama state superintendent, vouchers for internet service will be sent to students in the free and reduced lunch program over the next few weeks. Once received, families can contact one of the listed internet service providers and use their voucher to obtain equipment and installation.
“We think this is a great opportunity for our students,” said Beth Patton, the acting superintendent for ACS. “The waiver is sent directly to families, and we want to do what we can to help them get connected.”
After service begins, all that's left is making sure students can get online and log into remote learning programs successfully. Families that have already received a Verizon Wi-Fi hotspot from ACS can return them to any system school by Sept. 15 and incur no fees.
Limestone County Schools is also participating in the program. According to a release from LCS, prepaid vouchers should arrive by the end of August, and the steps to obtain service are the same as those for ACS families.
Visit abcstudents.org for more information about the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.