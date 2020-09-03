Limestone County and Athens City schools can now provide free meals for all children through the end of the year, thanks to an unprecedented move by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Yes, that says "all." Remote learners, traditional learners, students that don't normally qualify for free or reduced lunch and even children who aren't students will all qualify for free meals through the program, which went into effect locally Wednesday.
"As our nation reopens and people return to work, it remains critical our children continue to receive safe, healthy and nutritious food," U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said. "... This extension of summer program authority will employ summer program sponsors to ensure meals are reaching all children — whether they are learning in the classroom or virtually — so they are fed and ready to learn, even in new and ever-changing learning environments."
ACS and LCS already offer free breakfast for all students, with between 42% of ACS students and 45% of LCS students also qualifying for free or reduced lunch. ACS Child Nutrition Coordinator Tandy Blackwell said they jumped on the chance to further benefit families as soon as they got the go-ahead from the state education department.
"We have just been waiting and waiting and advocating as much as we could for USDA to do this," Blackwell said. "It's great for our students and our community."
Children 18 and under will be eligible for the feeding program. LCS Child Nutrition Director Teresa Rogers said it's the same as their summer feeding program, which helps children who may not otherwise have access to regular meals.
It also helps the schools financially. LCS typically spends about $400,000 a month on student nutrition, and ACS expenditures run about $216,000 a month. They receive reimbursement based on how many students have filled out the form for free or reduced lunch.
"This is going to help tremendously, because we will get reimbursed at the free rate for lunch and for breakfast, for all students," Rogers said, though she encouraged all parents and guardians to fill out the form — available on each district's website — to ensure an accurate count for reimbursement.
Blackwell echoed the encouragement.
"Our funding depends on that count," she said.
Pickup process
Traditional students in both districts began getting free meals Wednesday. Starting Sept. 9, parents and guardians of LCS virtual students can pick up meals to prepare and serve at home.
Rogers said most of the items are prepackaged, with instructions on how to prepare and serve items. There will also be milk, juice and fruit. The meals will be distributed, drive-thru style, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at each school.
On Mondays, four meals will be provided — lunch for Monday and Tuesday, and breakfast for Tuesday and Wednesday. On Wednesdays, it's six meals — lunch for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and breakfast for Thursday, Friday and the following Monday.
For ACS, pickup will be 10 a.m. to noon each school day at the school's office. Each distribution will include lunch, an after-school meal and breakfast for the following school day.
Blackwell said the district has offered free breakfast and after-school meals for years, but this is the first time they've ever been able to offer free lunch. It's also the first time the meals have been open to anybody, including children who do not attend school in the district or may not even be old enough for school.
For both, parents with children at multiple schools will only have to visit one school to pick up meals, and the children do not have to be with them when they go. However, each district has asked parents to let them know ahead of time how many meals they'll need and where they'll be going for pickup.
LCS has not released contact details yet, though Rogers said she may set up an email for parents to contact and that parents can visit their school's website, the district's website or social media for either for more information. ACS families can visit the school website to sign up for pickup, and signup must be completed by 8 p.m. the night before pickup.
Outstanding balance
Because this is a separate program than is typically used to feed students, it will not affect how much money is in a child's account for lunch. If a child owes money, they will still owe money; if a child has money in their account, it will remain there.
"If they want to buy an extra piece of pizza or something, the money can go to that," Blackwell said.
They each hope the money won't have to be spent on the full or even reduced cost of a meal next semester, though.
"Hopefully, USDA will extend this until after Dec. 31," Rogers said, "but we won't know until then. They're doing it as funds are available."
"We're grateful it's something," Blackwell said.
