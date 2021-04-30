FILE - In this March 13, 2020, file photo, Katherine Quezada shows off her engagement ring as she takes a selfie with her new fiance, Fernando Carranza, in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle the during the last day before Disneyland closes because of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, in Anaheim, Calif. Carranza proposed to Quezada in front of the castle earlier that day. Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure park will reopen to visitors on Friday, April 30, 2021.