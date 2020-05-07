Despite COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, teams that make up Relay for Life of Limestone County are working to honor and remember those impacted by cancer.
The countywide Relay for Life event was supposed to be held Friday, with all the teams setting up tent sites, celebrating the campaign year and walking laps in memory or honor of someone with cancer. The event usually draws large crowds.
Cherry Hammonds, senior community development manager for the American Cancer Society in Huntsville, suggested that instead of the large event, volunteers could conduct a luminary ceremony and share it via social media live streams. On Friday night, a handful of volunteers will place luminaries with names of those who have fought or are fighting cancer on the Limestone County Courthouse steps. In case of rain, the volunteers will place the luminaries on the steps inside the courthouse. Volunteers will use glow sticks for the luminaries, not candles.
In addition, the outside courthouse lights will be purple in honor of Relay for Life. The ceremony will begin at 8 p.m.
On Thursday, Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly met with Hammonds and signed a proclamation declaring Friday as "Relay for Life Day" in Athens. The proclamation notes the continued fight by the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life to fund and fight for cures to all forms of cancer while providing accurate information about prevention, treatment, research and support.
Money raised during local Relay for Life campaigns provide cancer patients with a 24-hour informational hotline, support programs, lodging assistance, screening guidelines and more. The American Cancer Society estimates there will 1.8 million new cancer cases diagnosed and 606,250 cancer deaths in the United States in 2020, with at least 28,570 new cases and 10,530 deaths occurring in Alabama.
